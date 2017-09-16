Genoa prepares for annual Candy Dance festival

The 2017 Genoa Candy Dance Arts and Crafts Faire opens for business Sept. 23-24, which means all roads into Nevada's oldest town will be closed.

Genoa Lane, Jacks Valley Road and Foothill Road will be shut down near the entrance to town 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Traffic controls will be in place on Highway 395 at Genoa Lane through both days. Northbound traffic won't be allowed to make a left turn onto Genoa Lane. Candy Dance visitors from the south should turn at Muller Lane and then north on Foothill and park south of town. Left turns also won't be permitted from Genoa Lane onto Highway 395 north. The Nevada Highway Patrol will be directing traffic from Genoa Lane south where vehicles can make a U-turn in Minden.

Founded in 1919, the Candy Dance is the key fundraiser for the historic town. The addition of a crafts fair in the 1970s grew to where it now raises the lion's share of the town's budget.

An estimated 30,000 people attend the annual fair which features booths from 328 artisans.

Parking for the craft fair is $5, and is located at each entrance to town, with the largest parking lots off Genoa Lane and Foothill Road.

The parking lot at the Genoa Cemetery is very small, and tends to fill up before 9 a.m., causing a traffic jam at the barricade.

"Please expect travel delays due to the high volume of traffic entering Genoa on this weekend," Town Manager Philip Ritger said.

Free shuttles will take visitors into town from the parking lots.

General admission tickets are still available for the Sept. 23 dinner and dance, which gives the event its name.

Tickets may be purchased online at http://genoanevada.tix.com. The dinner dance is a popular feature of the fundraiser and fills up.

This year the menu catered by Cason City BBQ, features hickory smoked barbecue pork ribs and chicken.

Live music will be performed by local band Mo'z Motley Blues featuring Monique De Haviland.

Food and drink will also be served at 34 food vendor booths during the fair. The Masons will be hosting their annual pancake breakfast both days. The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department will be selling Italian sausage sandwiches and beer in front of the fire department.

More than a ton of sweets handmade by volunteers provided the candy for Candy Dance this year. Candy will go on sale in the Town Hall, located on Main Street. Fudge sells out quickly, and depending on the weather may require an insulated bag.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive the end of this week, with high temperatures forecast in the 70s.

For more information about Candy Dance and the town of Genoa, visit http://www.genoanevada.org