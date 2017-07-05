‘Geek Fine Art’ exhibit at Copeland Gallery | RecordCourier.com

Carson Valley Arts Council presents artist Dave Farrar. Farrar's drawings are created from a single blank sheet of paper and his trusty pencil. Each piece of art is hand drawn, inked and colored by hand. He then adds a minimal amount of digital effects to complete the piece and pass it along to the collector.

Farrar will be displaying his art at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from July 7 through September. The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m- p.m. Monday through Saturday. Farrar's paintings are available for purchase.

CVAC will be hosting an artist's reception 5-7 p.m. July 14. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public. Come and meet Farrar and preview his amazing work.

Farrar was born in Bedford, England, and immigrated to the US with his family in 1981. He is a self-taught artist with a life-long passion for comics and comic book characters. Like many other fans, he has collected memorabilia and artwork over the years. He wondered what it would be like to create and share his own visions of the characters he grew up with. Dave currently resides in Brentwood, California with his wife and 2 daughters.

Farrar started Geek Fine Art with the main goal of providing high quality artwork at an affordable price, and ended up loving what he created. Each of his printed pieces are signed, numbered and embossed. Each limited to a run of 150, before they are retired. The pieces are available as prints, double-matted prints, wrapped canvases, mounted in floating glass frames, or fully matted and framed. He also has the original pieces available for sale.

Feel free to contact us for additional information or questions by calling the Carson Valley Arts Council office at 782-8207. Visit our website at http://www.cvartscouncil.com to learn more about CVAC and upcoming events. The Copeland Gallery is located at1572 US Hwy 395, Minden (corner of Hwy 395 and County Road).