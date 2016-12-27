Gardnerville woman killed in Fresno wreck | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville woman was killed in a wreck in California was identified as Robin McElhaney by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

McElhaney, 46, was killed 11:19 a.m. Monday on Interstate 5 as the family was returning home.

According to broadcast reports, an SUV loaded with Christmas gifts was hit by another vehicle that crossed the median.

McElhaney’s husband, Jon, two sons and a 20-year-old passenger are being treated at a Fresno hospital.