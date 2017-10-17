Gardnerville Station work resumes soon

Work on the Gardnerville Station will start underneath the lot to install two large stormwater basins, which will reduce flooding in downtown Gardnerville.

The drainage improvements accompanying the project to convert the former Condron Shell into a visitors center will decrease the flow of water over Highway 395, according to Gardnerville Town Manager Tom Dallaire.

"The proposed drainage improvements would help the situation considerably in the 100-year flood, but not convey all of the water under the highway," he said.

In addition to new catch basins, a new larger culvert measuring 3-feet by 20 feet will replaced the old 6-foot wide culvert.

That will prevent a 50-year flood from crossing over the highway and reduce the water over the highway to 2-4 inches deep in a 100-year-flood.

That size flood would bring water around a foot deep, which could shut down the highway.

A 100-year-flood refers to the chance that a flood of a given depth will occur in a century.

Dallaire said work on the building itself will wait for the earthwork to be done and the basins installed.

Once that's done, work will begin on the building itself and the canopy.

Work on the project will be done using a $539,350 community development block grant from the federal department of Housing and Urban Development.

Dallaire said that the only things left to do after this round of funding is for the Nevada Department of Transportation to increase the radius of the S-curve and to connect the drainage basin to the Hellwinkel ditch.

It has been January since the last work has been done on the site. Dallaire said his goal is to pay for the entire conversion using grants.

Gardnerville obtained the former Condron Shell station in 2013 after a failed attempt to sell the Eagle Gas Station.

There has been a gas station at the intersection of Main and Mission streets in Gardnerville since Bessie Gefeke opened the Traveler's Service Station in 1928.

The gas station on the south end of Gardnerville was leased out in 1941 by the Gefekes and had several owners until Virgil Condron purchased it in 1958 and opened it as the South-Side Shell Service. Shell built a new station on the site in 1961.