Gardnerville resident receives alumni scholarship | RecordCourier.com

Gardnerville resident Brynn Rothfusz was awarded a $400 scholarship from the Minot Model Alumni Association. She is attending University of Nevada, Reno and is majoring in communications and teaching.

Oklahoma City University included Mallory Seidlitz of Minden on its Spring 2017 Dean's Honor Roll. To make the list, students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better with a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Josue Ruiz Maya, a Madero native with family ties to Minden, graduated from Merrimack College during the 67th Commencement Exercises on May 21. Ruiz Maya received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the university in North Andover, Mass.