Gardnerville ready to close alley | RecordCourier.com

An alley that dates back to Gardnerville's earliest days may close after years of research by the town's attorneys.

On Wednesday, Gardnerville Town Board members will discuss working with the Nevada Department of Transportation to close the alley located between the French and Buckaroo's and the driveway from Highway 395 where the East Fork Hotel once stood.

The work would cost the town $50,000 to replace the storm drain and sidewalk. Town Manager Tom Dallaire said that the state wanted to complete the curb work this year.

The East Fork was torn down in 2014 after 119 years.

Four crosswalks designed to improve pedestrian safety in downtown Gardnerville have been bumped back another year by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The town has been working with the Nevada Department of Transportation to install improved crosswalks at Kings Lane, Mission, High School and Mill streets for years.

The crosswalks would be similar to those in Minden near the Arco AM-PM and the Bently Heritage site.

The crosswalks are budgeted to cost $300,000 and are in the state's proposed work for fiscal year 2018, which starts Oct. 1.

Gardnerville started applying for grants to install the improved crosswalks back in 2012 and 2015.

Two of the sites, one at Highway 395 and High School Street and in the S-Curve at Mill Street serve school children from Carson Valley Middle School and Gardnerville Elementary School.

Gardnerville Town Board members meet 4:30 p.m. Wednesday due to the July 4th holiday on Tuesday.