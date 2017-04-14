 Gardnerville named tree city USA for 15th year | RecordCourier.com

Back to: Local

Gardnerville named tree city USA for 15th year

Town of Gardnerville |

Girl Scout Troops 287 and 314 and Boy Scout Packs 8583 and 411, along with Town Manager Tom Dallaire and Town Public Works Superintendent Geoff LaCost at last year's Arbor Day celebration.

For the 15th year in a row, Gardnerville was named a 2016 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Gardnerville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at ArborDay.org/TreeCityUSA.