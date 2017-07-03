Gardnerville man victim of hit and run crash | RecordCourier.com

Roberto Palomar-Espinoza has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run accident on Fremont Ave south of Johnson Lane in Minden.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Palomar-Espinoza, 21, of Gardnerville was hit around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Nevada Highway Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's Office are still investigating. NHP and Douglas County Sheriff's Office want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who knows information about this crime.

Call Investigator Love at (775) 782-6299 or Trooper Hildebrand at (775) 687-9717 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Secret Witness at (775) 782-7463.