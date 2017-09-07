GadZooks relocates to Mid-Town Plaza

GadZooks, a creative place, is remaining in Gardnerville, but relocating north and across Main Street from its current location.

For the last four years GadZooks has been located on Highway 395 in a building with some Valley history.

Built in 1945, the former Aladdin Flower & Gifts, has also been a coffee shop, and was the home of Valley Insurance and Realty from the mid-1960s to mid-1970s.

After contributing their own piece of history to the building, GadZooks has decided to relocate to the Mid-Town Plaza.

"The new building is a bit bigger and there's more light and wall space," said Kas Monson, a stained-glass artist and secretary for GadZooks. "It's also a little corner of artists. There's an antique store, the Purple Lotus and more. It's a little community of artists and a good draw of businesses."

GadZooks members started working on the interior of the new building last month and opened their doors Sept. 5.

"We've been working our magic and creating, which is what GadZooks is all about. We're a creative place," said Monson.

GadZooks is a partnership between nine artists and approximately 25 consignors creating an artistic collaboration offering of fine arts, collectibles, creative furnishings and vintage unusual objects.

"The name itself is enough to inspire curiosity," said Monson. "We're more than just art that hangs on the wall."

A grand opening is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the new location, 1492 Highway 395 No. 104, Gardnerville.

GadZooks is hoping the surrounding businesses will participate in the grand opening for a community celebration.

"Last time, we almost had the street shut down in and around the store, so we're hoping for the same response," said Monson.

For information, call 782-9665 or visit http://www.gadzooksnv.com.