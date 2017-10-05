GadZooks celebrates new location

GadZooks, a creative place, relocated from its Highway 395 location in September and is having a grand opening "Relocation Celebration" from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at their new location in the Mid-Town Plaza, 1492 Highway 395 No. 104, Gardnerville.

Kas Monson, a stained-glass artist and secretary for GadZooks said many of the other businesses in the area will be participating in the celebration, including Brown Bear Design, Studio 6 and Store Keeper.

"We're having sort of a block party, if you will," she said. "We'd like for everyone to come join and celebrate the new location with us and everyone else who is open and just have a really good evening."

Inside GadZooks "Whiskey and Lemons" will provide entertainment and artwork will be on display and for sale.

Whiskey & Lemons is a local fiddle duo that has come together recently in the Carson Valley area. It is comprised of Denise Jenkins and Kat MacMartin, both avid members of the Celtic music community. The band follows the oral tradition of playing tunes from Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Breton, and Sweden.

Monson said Gadzooks is looking forward to the celebration and interacting with the other businesses and community.

"I'm really delighted with the other business in our area, it's a good draw," she said. "It should be a good evening filled with nice music, good food and company."