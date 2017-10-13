Fundraiser nets $26,000 for new Boys & Girls clubhouse

The inaugural Fall Affair raised $26,000 to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada's Carson Valley site. The group plans to put the money towards building a standalone clubhouse for Carson Valley kids.

The event featured an Argentine-style lamb roast, with seasonal vegetables cooked over an open flame. The barbecue apparatus and chapas, or roasting tables, were designed and manufactured by Douglas High School Career and Technical Education welding students led by welding instructor Jared Hyatt. The supplies were furnished by Shaheen Beauchamp Builders.

The meal was prepared by celebrity chef, Clint Jolly, a 2016 Food Network CHOPPED: Restaurant Impossible Challenge champion, and chef Josh Deri of Blend Catering in Reno.

"The Boys and Girls Club asked me if I would cook for the Fall Affair, and I said as long as we get to do something fun, I'm in," Jolly said. "The equipment made by Douglas High is exceptional — there is nothing better out there on the market."

More than 100 Carson Valley residents attended the dinner in Genoa following a cocktail hour at the Pink House featuring a signature drink, the Argentinian Lamb, by Tahoe Blue Vodka.

"We are so thrilled with the outcome of the Fall Affair and want to send our sincere gratitude to our guests and donors," said Katie Leao, chief professional officers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, said. "We are excited to be in the planning stages to build our own clubhouse for the more than 340 Carson Valley youth we serve."

Leao said plans are already in the works for next year's event.

"We had such excellent response and generosity from our community," she said. "We can't wait for next year's Fall Affair."

Leao said the board of directors, community council and staff of the Boys and Girls Clubs extends their thanks to the following donors: Chef Clint Jolly, Chef Josh Deri, Dan and Lois Wray, The Pink House, Holley Family Farms, Rusty Skillet Ranch, Sierra Gold Seafood, Carson Valley Inn, Justin Lee, Tahoe Blue Vodka, Depot Whisky, Shawnee McFadden of NV Paws, Carson McFadden of RCM Realty, In Plain Sight Marketing, Any O'Cakesion, LaLee Pops, Jared Hyatt and the Douglas High School Career and Technical Education welding students, Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, Benson's, Jacie Peters and Shawn Taylor.