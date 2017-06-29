Free tour of Carson Valley’s River Fork Ranch planned | RecordCourier.com

GreenACTnv and the Nature Conservancy are teaming up to offer a glimpse of the River Fork Ranch on July 15.

A free tour is being held from 10 a.m. to noon at the ranch, 381 Genoa Lane.

Duane Petite will explain the structural design features of the Whit Hall Interpretive Center that earned it a Platinum LEED rating. These features include recycled building materials, active and passive solar, constructed wetlands, and geothermal technology.

The ranch also is known for working toward flood protection, habitat restoration and sustainable agriculture. It has watershed sculptures and programs to protect pond turtles and attract Monarch butterflies.

Additionally, river trails wind through the ranch's abundant wildlife habitat, a great place for taking photos, but dogs are not allowed on the property.

The Carson Valley location attracts educational groups from around the world who are interested in floodplain work.

The tour includes iced tea and light refreshments.

For information, contact Katherine Winans at jkw@gbis.com or 267-0539, or find the nonprofit online at http://www.greenactnv.org.