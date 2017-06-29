Fourth of July events | RecordCourier.com

Freedom 5K. The annual Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk is July 4 at Heritage Park. Carson Valley Lions will host a pancake breakfast starting at 8 a.m. There will be a Yankee Doodle Dash Obstacle Course, free for kids 12 and younger. Registration is $15 in advance at mainstreetgardnerville.org. Onsite registration is 7-7:45 a.m. and costs $20. Information, http://www.gardnerville-nv.gov/

Pancake Breakfast. The Carson Valley Lions Club will host a "Pancake Breakfast" from 8-10 a.m. July 4 at Heritage Park in Gardnerville. Cost is $7 and includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and beverage. More information here.

Americana Festival. Genoa's Americana Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. July 4 with a children's parade followed by musical performances by Beans Sousa and songwriting partner Slade Rivers, the Carson Symphony Orchestra and more at Mormon Station State Historic Park. Games, raffles, food and beverages. Children's parade begins at 10; Sierra Silver Strings perform at 10:45; Sage Creek at 11:45; Richard Elloyan & Steve Wade perform at 12:45; Sierra Sweethearts take the stage at 1:45; Slade Rivers Band comes on at 3:45; and the Carson City Symphony performs at 4:30.

Independence Day. The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra and the Voices of the Sierra Choral Group will perform a concert of patriotic songs 11:30 a.m. July 4 at Heritage Park in Gardnerville. Information, gardnerville-nv.gov/.

Fourth of July. The Town of Minden's Fourth of July Celebration is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 4 at Minden Park. Hamburgers and hotdogs available, kids bike parade, balloon creations, bounce house and more. The Kiwanis Aktion Club of Carson Valley will host a booth during the event benefiting the Douglas County Library's Bookmobile; monetary and book donations welcome.

Fireworks Shows

Lights on the Lake. Lights on the Lake at South Lake Tahoe is set for 9:45 p.m. July 4

The 4th in Virginia City. Virginia City offers an authentic, home-town Independence Day experience with a 4th of July parade at 12 noon, raffle and auction, the Comstock Cowboys Second Amendment Concert, old-west shootouts, shopping, train rides on the V&T Railroad and the big fireworks display at dark.

Red, White and Tahoe Blue Bash. Red, White and Tahoe Blue is Saturday through Tuesday at Incline Village. This event is a whole weekend of 20+ family activities, including a parade, community parade, the Marine Band of San Diego and fireworks on July 4. Note that all events are not free. Ticket information is available from event listings on the online calendar. For additional information, call (323) 490-3281.

Carson City fireworks. Launched from behind Carson High School.

Reminder: Fireworks are illegal in Douglas County and Washoe County.