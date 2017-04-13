Foundation aims to support East Fork Fire | RecordCourier.com

A new nonprofit organization aims to support the East Fork Fire Protection District.

The East Fork Fire Foundation, a newly created 501(C)(3), aims to provide financial assistance for special emergency needs and equipment for the East Fork Fire Protection District.

It's mission statement reads "The foundation's support begins where the fire district's budget stops."

The foundation is looking for a variety of volunteers, including board members and advisors; website developers; event planners; fundraisers; and service club liaisons.

For more information, contact founder Brad Hollander at 782-4464 or 1780 Bobcat Ct., Minden.