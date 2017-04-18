Forum: Protect farm from fire | RecordCourier.com

This month's Agriculture Innovation Forum Series event will have a wildfire threat reduction theme.

"Given the wet winter and spring this year and resulting grass and other fine fuel production we've had, it could be a busy fire season come late summer," said Douglas County Extension Educator Steve Lewis. "We thought a discussion on wildfire threat reduction for farms and ranches would be timely."

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. The featured speakers include Glenn Nader, former livestock and natural resource advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension. Nader, who comes from a Northern California ranching family and is a leader in wildfire threat reduction education programs for decades in that region, brings a unique perspective to this issue.

Other presenters include University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Natural Resource Specialist Ed Smith and East Fork Fire Protection District Cptn. and Inspector Terry Taylor. Smith co-manages Living With Fire, a program that teaches Nevadans how to live more safely in wildfire-prone areas. He will discuss the windblown ember threat to properties during wildfire and show some graphic video footage. Taylor will talk about agricultural burning regulations and how to avoid runaway burns. He has responded to many agricultural-related fires in Carson Valley during his career.

The Agriculture Innovation Forum Series is designed to provide practical information and know-how for agricultural producers and small acreage owners to optimize their land use potential and maintain agricultural open space in Carson Valley. AIFS is intended to be an open dialogue format allowing attendees ample opportunity to ask questions and learn.

The series is held at the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave. This is a free program and no registration is required. For more information on the April 25th program contact Lewis at 782-9960.