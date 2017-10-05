Former Valley man credited with saving woman’s life

At age 16, a smiling Justin Uhart told The Record-Courier that Relay for Life "helps people have hope."

On Sunday, while a lone gunman was shooting into thousands of concert-goers from a neighboring Las Vegas hotel tower, Uhart found himself the only hope for a Canadian woman whose life he is credited with saving.

Uhart, was interviewed with the woman he saved by a national television network Wednesday afternoon.

Uhart was bartending at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Country-Western concert on Sunday when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd estimated at 22,000 people.

On Wednesday, grandmother Sondra Condron said Uhart, who is the son of Nick and Rhonda Uhart, still hadn't been able to retrieve his phone and other property because it was a crime scene.

Justin, a 26-year-old Arizona State University and 2010 Douglas High School graduate, told the network his co-worker was struck in the head and died before he came across Manitoba resident Jan Lambourne who was clinging to life, holding souvenir T-shirts to her wound to staunch the bleeding.

Rhonda Uhart said her son is still having trouble sleeping after witnessing the ordeal.

While uninjured, both his mother and grandmother said he was shaken by the experience.

Condron said he wasn't able to call her until Tuesday thanks to a loaner phone.