Former R-C editor goes to work for state | RecordCourier.com

Former R-C Editor Guy Clifton has been hired by the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs to serve on its public relations team.

“Guy is well-known throughout the state for his vast knowledge of Nevada history and a love for telling the cultural stories of the state,” Claudia Vecchio, department director, said. “He has written about Nevada for decades, and we are fortunate that he will now lend his expertise and talent to the department.”

Clifton studied journalism and history at the University of Nevada, Reno. He began his career as sports and news editor at the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza and has served in various editorial roles at the Tahoe World and Fishing & Hunting News. Clifton is perhaps most known in Nevada for his work at the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he served for 22 years as a reporter, columnist, and editor.

Clifton joins the team as a public relations specialist dedicated to the cultural affairs divisions of the department: the Division of Museums & History, the Nevada Arts Council, and the Nevada Indian Commission.

Nevada history is the focus of Clifton’s numerous book titles, including “Dempsey in Nevada,” “Johnson-Jeffries: Dateline Reno,” “Prospectors Club of Reno: A History,” and two humorous volumes of “You Know You’re a Nevadan If…”

As public relations specialist, Clifton manages all public communication for the cultural affairs divisions and oversees the social media outreach of each division. He works in tandem with the Division of Tourism to promote the state’s cultural offerings to visitors and residents alike.

Clifton grew up in Gabbs and now resides in Reno with his two dogs, Lucky and Scruffy. He enjoys fishing, photography, and historical research. He can be reached at gclifton@travelnevada.com.

For more information on the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, visit http://www.nvdtca.org.