Former Douglas manager finds work in Colorado

After months of searching, Rifle, Colo., has found its next city manager.

James Nichols, 51, former Douglas County manager, will be announced as the city's next manager during the Rifle City Council meeting tonight.

Approving his employment agreement has already been added to the meeting's agenda. City officials and other members of the community met with five finalists last month.

Nichols worked as the county manager for Douglas County (population of 50,000) from September 2014 to January 2016. Prior to that he worked as the assistant city manager in Midland, Texas, from 2011-2014 (population of 120,000), the deputy city manager for Las Vegas from 2009-2011 and the deputy city manager for Goodyear, Arizona (population of 62,000).

Nichols was a finalist for a job in Englewood, Colo., when he was in line for the job in Douglas County. He'd also been interviewed when current Douglas County Manager Larry Werner retired as Carson City manager.