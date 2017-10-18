Dave Brady, former county commissioner, announces run for Douglas County Sheriff

Dave Brady, former Douglas County commissioner and police officer, is running for Douglas County Sheriff in 2018.

Brady made his announcement during the weekend citing the need for experienced leadership and a fresh perspective in the sheriff's office.

In a press release from Brady's campaign, Brady said he believes now is "the perfect opportunity to address some issues centered on the high attrition rate of employees within the department, and the escalating drug problem within the county."

Brady has lived in Nevada for 32 years with his wife Mary and their five children. Brady has 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving as a police officer in Southern California and a reserve deputy sheriff in Douglas County. Brady was also a financial investigator for the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Brady served on the Douglas County School District Board of Trustees for 9 years and as County Commissioner for 6 years. He believes his street level experience and his leadership background will help protect the safety of the Douglas County community.