Forest shooting ban lifted Oct. 1

Target shooting safety tips

Know the weather conditions and fire restrictions before heading to public land to target shoot. Also, refrain from shooting during hot, dry, and windy conditions, especially on Red Flag Warning days.

While shooting, have a five gallon bucket of water or 2.5 pound fully charged fire extinguisher readily available to put out a fire if one starts.

Bring a shovel. Use the shovel to dig a trench around targets before shooting to ensure that any fire caused by sparks can be easily contained.

Place targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation. Placing a target in dry grass increases the risk of fire. Signs, kiosks, buildings, and plants are never targets.

Only shoot into a solid backstop.

Do not shoot trash and remove spent cartridges. Trash like old couches and TVs can often be found illegally dumped on public lands, but can be dangerous fire hazards when shot.

Be aware that ammunition can start fires under the right conditions. To avoid a chance of sparking, do not use solid copper, steel-core, or steel-jacketed ammunition and always avoid shooting in dry fuels or rocky areas.

Fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary or tracer ammo are PROHIBITED on public lands.

Park your vehicle away from dry grass. While it may not seem like a hazard, the hot undercarriage of a car or truck can easily create enough heat to ignite the grass.

Please shoot responsibly, clean up after shooting to “Leave No Trace” (https://lnt.org/) and “Tread Lightly” on public land (https://www.treadlightly.org/).