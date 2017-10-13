Forest Service campgrounds begin closing at Tahoe this weekend

Lake Tahoe's campgrounds, beaches, picnic areas and roads will begin closing for the winter this weekend, according to the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Campgrounds on National Forest lands in the Tahoe Basin managed by Tahoe Recreation, a division of California Land Management, will close on Sunday. They include Bayview, Fallen Leaf, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach and William Kent. Day-use areas and beaches closing include Baldwin, Kaspian, Meeks Bay, Nevada Beach, Pope and William Kent.

Some sites remain open after Oct. 15. For a complete list of sites and closure dates, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ltbmu/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5291839.

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center is open daily through Oct. 30 and the Tallac Historic Site closed for the season at the end of September.

Tahoe Valley and Zephyr Cove Resort campgrounds remain open year-round along with Camp Richardson and Zephyr Cove resorts and beaches.

Forest roads generally begin closing around mid-November for soil protection and public safety. For specific closing dates for forest roads, consult the Motor Vehicle Use Map by visiting http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/TravelManagement.

Although facilities on National Forest lands in the Lake Tahoe Basin close for the winter season, the grounds and lake access remain open year-round. Keep in mind that parking lots and gates close and services, such as water, restrooms and trash collection are not available during the winter season. When accessing these areas in the winter, be sure to pack out garbage and park legally and do not block gates.