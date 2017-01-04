Food closet cooks up expansion | RecordCourier.com

A 10,000-square-foot expansion of the Carson Valley Community Food Closet is in the works for its site on Waterloo Lane.

Gardnerville Town Board members discussed a major design review for an acre site located at 1255 Waterloo Lane on Tuesday.

Among the improvements are 6,258 square feet of receiving, storage and distribution and another 2,942 square feet of office space and service area. An additional 800 square feet would be covered entry way.

The site is zoned neighborhood commercial, which doesn’t allow a distribution center, but town staff thinks the food closet is an intended use in the neighborhood commercial zoning.

Because the site is adjacent to the current food closet the use wouldn’t be new to the neighborhood.

The food closet is located in the flood zone, and the floor will have to be raised 2 feet above the highest grade to keep it dry.

The food closet provides food to about 500 Carson Valley families at least once a month. Storage has been a problem for the food closet, requiring it to seek off-site storage for nonperishable items.

A half-dozen volunteers work at the food closet during peak hours along with three full-time employees.

The current building is 5,160 square feet, and was built in 1996.