Flood week event is Nov. 14

A winter storm forecast for this weekend will give experts some weather to talk about at the annual Flood Awareness Week event, 3-6 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Douglas County Community and Senior Center dining room.

Douglas County staff, East Fork Fire Protection District, Nevada Division of Water Resources, Army Corps of Engineers, Carson Water Subconservancy District, Nevada Division of Emergency Management, FEMA National Flood Insurance Program, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Nevada Department of Transportation, and the National Weather Service will be on site and available to answer a variety of flood related questions.

"We want to encourage residents to come down and speak with our staff about flood preparation as we head into the winter and we are here to answer any questions residents might have about the FEMA flood maps," said Douglas County Stormwater Program Manager, Courtney Walker.

Residents are encouraged to attend the Flood Awareness Week event to view the FEMA flood maps, learn about the Johnson Lane Area Drainage Master Plan, receive printed maps of their properties, and receive information on how to sign up for emergency alerts. Douglas County has set up a web page dedicated to local flood information. The most current information on county flood projects, and information pertaining to Flood Protection, can be found at:

http://www.douglascountynv.gov/199/Flood-Protection-Information