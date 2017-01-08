Flood waters overtop old power dam | RecordCourier.com

Water rushed over the old power dam south of Gardnerville on Sunday, threatening the southernmost crossing of the East Fork in Carson Valley.

The river was still short of overtopping the crossing at Memdewee Run between Highway 395 and Dresslerville at lunchtime.

Just below the crossing is the Riverview Mobile Home Park.

The river gauge at that site is out of service, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has cancelled a flood warning along the West Fork of the Carson River at Woodfords affecting Alpine and Douglas counties and the West Walker River near Coleville.