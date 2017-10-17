First rain forecast later this week

By this time in October 2016, Minden had received more than five times the average precipitation for the month.

Thursday is forecast to see the first rain of October 2017, more than two weeks into the new water year.

In comparison, Minden received slightly short of 2 inches of precipitation during the same month last year by Oct. 18. The average for the date is .36 inches. October 2016 was the second wettest on record with 2.9 inches.

The water year is measured from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. According to the National Weather Service, Minden received 237 percent of its annual precipitation during the last water year.

Ebbetts Pass at the top of the Carson River's East Fork received 195 percent of average, or 103.8 inches of precipitation during the year.

Caples Lake at the head of the West Fork received 84.31 inches of precipitation during the year, or 179 percent of average.

Recommended Stories For You

Dagget Pass at the top of Kingbury Grade received 191 percent of average precipitation with 45.44 inches, while Glenbrook received 238 percent of average with 42.49 inches.