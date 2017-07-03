Firefighters mopping up fire burning north of Genoa | RecordCourier.com

Firefighters are mopping up a 25-acre wildfire burning east of Jacks Valley Road, according to fire officials.

The fire started at about 4:05 p.m. near the Montaña subdivision in northwestern Carson Valley.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped by 6 p.m., but winds remained a factor, according to East Fork Fire Chief Tod Carlini.

About 40 firefighters are onscene and are receiving support from 13 engines, a helicopter and a large air tanker.

No evacuations were recommended as a result of the fire. Jacks Valley Road is closed from Highway 395 to Genoa.

A hand crew from Lake Tahoe is on order to help mop up the blaze.

Carlini said crews will be on scene for several hours securing the fire line.

"Fuel conditions are extremely dangerous," he said. "With the Fourth of July upon us, everyone is reminded that fireworks are prohibited in Douglas County."

Firefighters found sparklers for sale in at least one Douglas County department store.

There is no indication fireworks were responsible for Monday's fire.