Fire Fest 2017 comes to Stateline Sept. 30

Stateline will host Fire Fest 2017 on Sept. 30, featuring helicopters, fire engines and other attractions.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.

Admission is free and the event is an opportunity for families to have fun while learning about safety and conservation.

"Helicopters will be the stars this year, as they land just outside the venue," fire officials said.

Activities include fire engines and other big trucks on display, a Burn House Sprinkler demonstration, SLTPD K-9/SWAT Team demonstration, vehicle extrication, home safety ideas, free hand out material and lots of special attractions for kids, such as water fights, face painting, fire extinguisher demonstration, campfire safety and a special appearance by Smokey Bear and other friends. By visiting different booths, kids can earn a ticket for a drawing to have firefighters come to their school for a pizza party.

Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club, this year Fire Fest is celebrating 23 years as an annual event hosted by local fire agencies, including CAL FIRE, Fallen Leaf Lake CSD Fire Department, Lake Valley Fire District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Douglas Fire District and the U.S. Forest Service.

BELFOR, Liberty Utilities, SERVPRO, South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling, Southwest Gas and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency have added home safety and energy and water conservation to this broad ranging community event with interests for everyone. Lake Tahoe Fire Academy cadets and the California Conservation Corp volunteers will assist throughout the event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and are barbequed by the Kiwanis Club, along with other snacks.

Fire Fest began as a way to recognize National Fire Prevention Week, which was initially established in remembrance of the great Chicago fire of 1891, and to keep the public informed about the importance of fire prevention.

In 1920, President Woodrow Wilson issued the first National Fire Prevention Day proclamation, and since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the second Sunday in October. This year, Fire Prevention Week runs from October 8-14. Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record, according to the National Archives and Records Administration's Library Information Center. Learn more about Fire Prevention Week at http://www.nfpa.org/.