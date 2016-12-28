Fire destroys Tahoe ski resort lodge | RecordCourier.com

An early morning fire claimed Homewood Mountain Resort’s South Lodge on Wednesday.

The resort will remain closed until further notice following a structure fire that sparked during the early morning hours Wednesday at the ski resort, according to a statement from Homewood General Manager Kevin Mitchell.

The South Lodge was primarily used as restaurant and administration offices.

According to the resort, updates related to resort operations will be posted on Homewood’s website at http://www.skihomewood.com

According to North Tahoe Firefighters, crews are foaming the building in an effort to contain flare-ups; further, operations are in overhaul stage, one of the final stages of fire suppression.

“We’ve progressively fought fire for the last few hours,” NTFPD Battalion Chief Steve McNamara said in a statement. “It’s been a difficult building due to the size and volume and loading inside of structure.”

No one was hurt in the fire, and no one was on site at the time of the incident.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

In all, Meeks Bay Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire, Truckee Fire, Squaw Valley Fire, South Lake Tahoe, Lake Valley Fire, and the Placer County Sheriff Office assisted in fighting the fire and clean-up.