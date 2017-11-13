Fire closes Highway 395 south of Walker

A vehicle fire in the Walker River Canyon spread to the wildland on Monday morning.

Mono County and East Fork firefighters responded to the fire burning three miles north of Sonora Junction.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was first reported at 11:07 a.m. Officers said the fire began when Jeep Cherokee rolled over igniting both sides of the highway. The Jeep ended up 40 feet down an embankment. The driver survived the crash and was out of the vehicle.

Estimates from the scene are that the fire is 100 acres and is burning up the mountainside, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch in Minden.

Caltans has closed the highway at Walker, Calif., and at the junction with Highway 108.

Motorists traveling around the fire should turn onto Highway 208 at Holbrook Junction and then turn south in Wellington onto Highway 338 to Bridgeport.

A weather station in Walker is recording 20 mph gusts.