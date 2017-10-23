Fire claims East Valley garage

A structure fire claimed a garage off East Valley Road on Monday afternoon.

East Fork firefighters responded to the fire at 1820 Sterling Ranch Road at around 4 p.m.

When rescuers arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames and threatening the nearby home.

Firefighters were working a brush fire east of the Gardnerville Ranchos when the two-alarm was reported.

The fire took a 200-square-foot detached garage-workshop and one vehicle parked next to it. The cause is still under investigation, according to Battalion Chief Scott Fraser.

Homeowners were evacuated safely, and no firefighters were injured.

The 20 firefighters who responded to the fire stopped its forward progress by 5 p.m.

Fraser estimated firfighters will be on the scene for a couple of hours.

Five Douglas County deputies responded to the scene to handle traffic control.

The fire on Long Valley resulted in the closure of Dresslerville