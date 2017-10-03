Fire burning in Pine Nuts grows to 250 acres

Highway 395 is closed at Riverview and Holbrook Junction for a 250-acre fire burning near Leviathan Mine Road south of Gardnerville.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting it has closed the highway passing through the Pine Nut Mountains.

Douglas County school buses are making their way through the closed areas. Southbound Ruhenstroth and Pine View Estate residents should be able to get through to their homes. Holbrook and Topaz Ranch Estates residents who took Monitor Pass to get home should be allowed through the barricade. Residents should expect to show identification.

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch reports the Cutter fire has grown to 250 acres since it was reported at 12:19 p.m.

Ignited when a chainsaw caught fire, response to the blaze includes two handcrews and several engines.

A smoke plume reported from the direction of Highway 88 and River Ranch Road turned out to be the Cutter Fire.