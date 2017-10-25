Final weekend for Sheriff’s haunted house

This is the final weekend of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard Haunted House being held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday night 3-10 p.m. Younger children may attend starting at 3 p.m., and the thrill seekers can attend 6-10 p.m. The price is $5 under 18, and $10 adults. An all-night pass is $15. Those attending from 3-6 p.m. will receive free candy. Hot chocolate and glow sticks are for sale during the evening.

"It is the first time the Sheriff's Office has hosted a Haunted House and up to last weekend they have had about 300 guests come through the event," Sgt. Bernadette Smith said. "Off-duty deputies and employees, family, friends and students have been volunteering their time to give the community a safe seasonal event to attend in the Carson Valley. In the past, those seeking a haunted house thrill had to travel to Reno, and everyone was excited to participate and attend a local event in the Carson Valley."

Smith described it as more of a surprise scare than a gore event.

"The event would not have been possible without the generous material donations from Ace Hardware, Meeks Lumber, and the Spirit Halloween Store. Millennium Spa Suites and Cocomoes donated candy," she said. "The reviews from the event have been extremely well heard in the way of screams and laughter. Undersheriff Paul Howell witnessed the screams and laughter as he came through last weekend."

The goal of the Honor Guard is to raise enough funds for the unit to attend the National Law Enforcement Week in Washington D.C. in May 2018.

Every other year the Sheriff's Office sends the Honor Guard unit to the nation's capital to participate in the week-long events that honor the peace officers throughout the nation who have died protecting their communities.

"The week's events include a Law Enforcement Memorial, a candlelight vigil, a police unity tour and a National Police Survivor's Conference," Smith said. "It is an emotional week for those who attend and we are proud to send representatives from DCSO to honor those peace officers and surviving families."

There are more than 900,000 law enforcement officers serving in their communities in the United States, including 12 percent who are female. According to the FBI from Jan. 1 until Oct. 24 there are been 108 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, with 48 of them who lost their lives in a violent act involving a firearm. In 2016 there were a total of 143 officers killed in the line of duty.

There are 21,183 names on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C., including 309 female officers.

"The Memorial Wall is filled with names of heroes and commemorates the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers," Smith said.