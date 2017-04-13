Farm Days shows children where food comes from | RecordCourier.com

Nearly 30 presenters will be on hand to show Western Nevada school children where their food comes from .

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's 4-H presents Capital City Farm Days, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., April 20-21. There will be 28 presenters teaching elementary-age youth about Nevada agriculture, where food and fiber come from, and environmental issues related to agriculture. Attendees will include public, private and home-schooled students and their families from Carson City, Storey County, Douglas County and Dayton Valley.

"Presenters will teach about how ranching and farming in Nevada serve us, as well as the benefits and challenges of maintaining agriculture in our state," Sandra Wallin, with the 4-H Youth Development Program, said. "All of the presenters love the event, and attendees look forward to it each year."

Presentation topics and demonstrations will include composting, organic farming, water, noxious weeds, bees and rangeland. A new participant from Nevada Department of Agriculture this year is "Moolissa," the life-size milking cow. Future Farmers of America and 4-H youth will also bring their livestock project animals and talk about what it takes to raise a market animal. There will be wild horses and burros, craft demonstrations, a herding demonstration, and antique tractor displays and discussions.

Capital City Farm Days has been a part of Carson City Cooperative Extension outreach to the community for more than 20 years. Cooperative Extension's 4-H Youth Development Education Program teaches leadership, citizenship and life skills to nearly 50,000 Nevada youth ages 5 to 19 each year, through activities such as practicing robotics and raising animals, with an emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education.

For more information about Capital City Farm Days, call 778-887-2252, or contact Wallin at wallins@unce.unr.edu or Jim Barcellos at barcellosj@unce.unr.edu.