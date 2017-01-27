Fair county’s ‘biggest health care event’ | RecordCourier.com

More than 30 vendors will be on site at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center to talk to and provide services for seniors in the area.

The center is hosting the 18th annual Senior Health fair 8 a.m.- noon today in the community center gym.

“This is our biggest health care event in Douglas County,” said Community Services and Recreation Coordinator Sheri Karosich. “It brings in around 500 people in one day and there’s always a steady flow of people throughout.”

Companies providing services including dental, health care rehab and legal advisors will be on hand to answer questions and provide potential guidance regarding senior health and wellness.

Karosich said the event is open to the public and anyone, not limited to seniors, is welcome to attend.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to come and ask questions they normally wouldn’t ask their doctors,” she said, “Or to get information they can take to their doctors about how they might be feeling or symptoms, etc., they are experiencing and to have some basic knowledge and ideas to discuss with their doctors.”

She said many people take advantage of the event and receive their flu shots and other vaccinations at the fair.

Various companies such as the Carson Valley Medical Center will provide routine lab work and information about classes.

Members of the Community Emergency Response Team and Douglas County Emergency Management will be on hand to discuss emergency situations, as well as how to react and what to do in case of an evacuation.

Other vendors available at the fair include various hospice and rehab facilities, Nevada Legal Services, local non-profits and Douglas County representatives from the library, assessor’s office and recreation department.

New to the fair will be United Federal Credit Union, Heart to Heart, Adult Day Club, the Swim Center, Arrow Head Dental and the Mammovan, which will provide breast cancer screening for women and will be available throughout the day to those who may not make it to the fair, said Karosich.

“This fair provides a lot of good information,” said Karosich. “People have said they enjoy the services provided and leave with something they didn’t know before and with some helpful information to use in the future.”

The event is free to attend and services will be provided for free or at a low cost. For more information, contact Sheri Karosich at 783-6455.