Explorers bring home 13 trophies | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Explorers competed against 21 other posts, taking 2nd place overall in the Central Coast Law Enforcement Exploring Competition April 7-9 in Tulare, Calif.

Explorers POST No. 2105 competed in scenarios including felony car stops, shooting skills, written exams, oral interviews, suspicious persons and physical agility. There were 19 scenarios in total. The Douglas Explorers walked away with 13 trophies

"They represented Douglas County Sheriff's Office exceptionally and they have reason to be proud by evidence of their outstanding performance," Deputy Teresa Duffy said. "They worked together as a team; they were positive and supportive of not only each other, but other Explorer Posts as well. They have consistently worked hard to accomplish this goal."

Deputy Chris Wiggins said Stockton Police Explorers were wearing orange ribbons on their uniforms in support of an explorer's mom who was battling cancer. DCSO Explorers also wore the orange ribbons during competition to show their support.

"To see all the young and energetic police explorers really makes both of us hopeful about the future of law enforcement, and to see the amazing youth around us," Duffy said.

Anyone interested in supporting the DCSO Explorers, or interested in joining the Explorers, can contact Youth Services at (775) 783-6441 or email tduffy@douglasnv.us