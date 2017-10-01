Equipment failure causes 4,000 to wake up without power Sunday morning

Nearly 4,000 Douglas County residents woke up in the dark Sunday morning as NV Energy worked to fix an equipment failure.

The power company reported 3,763 customers have been without power since 6:41 a.m.

The company expected to have the power back on by 9:30 a.m.

As of 1 p.m., there were still 98 customers without power in the East Valley neighborhood near Buckeye and East Valley roads.

Power company officials expect to have that outage repaired by 4 p.m.