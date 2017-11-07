Energy initiative topic of joint breakfast

Each year, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce joins with the Business Council of Douglas County and the Northern Nevada Development Authority to present a joint breakfast meeting. This year's event is Nov. 15 at Carson Valley Inn.

With the overwhelming passage of the Energy Choice Initiative in the 2016 election, it is generally assumed that the required second voter approval will occur in 2018 and the initiative's directive to give Nevadans a choice of energy providers will become part of the state's constitution. The impacts on consumers, both residential and commercial, will be significant.

Exactly how that mandate will be followed is very much up in the air, with all the details left to be determined," Chamber Director Bills Cherock said. "Following the 2016 election, Gov. Sandoval established the Governor's Committee on Energy Choice to begin to work through the possibilities.

To help us get a better understanding of what may be coming, we will hear from Jon Wellinghoff who is the CEO and founder of GridPolicy, Inc., a firm is dedicated to furthering the deployment of and investment in clean sustainable distributed energy resources. GridPolicy works to remove regulatory, policy and institutional barriers to the widespread adoption of cost effective DER technologies and systems, assisting companies, governments, and consumers who market and/or operate such resources.

Wellinghoff was most recently chief policy officer at SolarCity, the largest provider of distributed solar energy systems in the U.S., where he oversaw all regulatory and legislative policy for the company. Prior to joining SolarCity, he served as partner and co-chair of the Energy Law Practice at the law firm Stoel Rives, where he consulted on energy policy with leaders in the U.S., China, Australia and Europe.

In 2006, Wellinghoff received his first of two Presidential appointments to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and was FERC's longest serving Chairman (2009-2013). He was known for his international expertise and thought leadership in energy policy, electric markets and the interface of disruptive energy systems with traditional utility structures.

Wellinghoff previously served in state government as General Counsel at the Nevada Public Utilities Commission and was Nevada's first Consumer Advocate representing the interests of utility consumers.

Doors open at 7 a.m., program begins at 7:30 a.m. Reservations may be made at carsonvalleynv.org and find the event on the calendar and register online or you may call the Chamber office at 782-8144. The public is welcome to attend.