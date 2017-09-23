Empty Bowls event is Oct. 1

The fourth annual Douglas County Empty Bowls event to benefit the Carson Valley Community Food Closet is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1.

For $15 per person participants will receive all-you-can-eat one pot meal as well as bread and dessert from a variety of local restaurants and a handmade bowl which symbolizes hunger in our community. The event will take place at St. Gall Catholic Church.

This year the event is being sponsored by The Ridge Tahoe Resort, Double J Automotive, El Dorado Savings Bank, Michael Hohl Motors and Ginger Easley with Remax Realty Affiliates.

Many of last year's participating restaurants are back such as China Jade Horse, Kristopher's Ristorante and Bar, Carson Valley Medical Center, and Café Girasol. We also have Jethro's, Walley's, Noemi's Pupuseria, Julio's, Grill Next Door, JJ's Mexican, JT Basque Bar & Dining Room and Domino's with more to come.

The pick your prize raffle will feature prizes and gift certificates. The event will have a no-host bar available and offer credit card payment.

Tickets may be purchased at Carson Valley Community Food Closet and through and Empty Bowls Project Member. For information visit http://www.carsonvalleycommunityfoodcloset.org/events or call Camille at 775-783-0009 or Sarah at 775-782-3711.