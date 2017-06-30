Ebbetts Pass opens today | RecordCourier.com

Ebbetts Pass will open to traffic today, the latest date it has opened in its history, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Crews have removed winter snow, cleared the debris, made emergency repairs and will open State Route 4, the Ebbetts Pass National Scenic Byway at 1 p.m. today.

Caltrans crews' work will allow for the opening of the pass for motorists who use this route.

Ebbetts Pass rises to 8,730 feet, making it one of the highest passes in the Sierra — this is the latest opening in recorded history and only the third time in more than 40 years that it was not open by Memorial Day weekend. The previous latest opening was May 26, 1942, when the country was deep in the midst of World War II.

Ebbetts Pass was closed for the winter on Nov. 30, 2016.

Travelers are advised that there are minimal services available and limited mobile phone service along the high elevations of Ebbetts Pass. Visitors can purchase gasoline in Bear Valley on the west side and in Markleeville on the east side of the pass. Visitors are also advised to have a gas tank and to carry extra food, water and clothing to be prepared for any emergencies.

For maps and visitor information, visit the Calaveras County Visitors Bureau in Angels Camp or the Alpine County Visitor's Bureau in Markleeville.