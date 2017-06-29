East Fork Gallery hosting show | RecordCourier.com

East Fork Gallery is hosting its sixth annual miniature show July 11-Aug. 19.

The judge competion is open to local artists with a $10 entry fee for one piece or a $20 entry fee for two or three pieces.

The top four winners will receive cash prizes. Art image maximum is 36-square-inches and inside frame maximum is 80-square-inches.

Art must have a recognizable image no larger than one-sixth the size of the original. The show will not include photography, computer-generated art or prints.

Entry forms may be picked up at the East Fork Gallery, Marv's, Lone Tree Frame or Gadzooks in Gardnerville.

Drop off is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11 at East Fork Gallery, 1503 Highway 395, Suite K, Gardnerville. For more information, call 782-7629 or visit eastforkgallery.com.