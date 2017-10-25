East Fork firefighters offer Halloween safety tips

Halloween is a highly anticipated night for children, but also one of the most dangerous.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to any other day of the year, and more than 70 percent of accidents occur away from an intersection or crosswalk.

"These are scary statistics, but by taking a few simple precautions, you can ensure ghosts and goblins of all ages have a safe and fun-filled Halloween," Paul Azevedo, president of East Fork Professional Firefighters Association, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 3726, said.

IAFF Local 3726 offers these safety tips to help keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween:

Stay visible – bring flashlights, glow sticks and reflective goodie bags, and add reflective tape to costumes.

Stay on the sidewalk and off the road when going house to house. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and as far to the side as possible.

Cross at street corners using traffic signals or use well-lit, marked crosswalks and never cross the road between parked cars.

Don't assume the right-of-way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters.

Children under 12 should trick-or-treat with and cross streets with an adult.

"Halloween is one of the busiest days of the year for fire fighters," Azevedo said. "Following these basic safety precautions can help prevent injuries and save lives."

Please call 9-1-1 for the help of your local fire fighters in the case of a fire or emergency.