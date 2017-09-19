East Fork build-out could be 113K people

At least one estimate is that there is enough housing approved in the East Fork Township to accommodate 113,000 people.

But if the State Demographer's draft estimate is accurate, those new residents will be coming at fewer than 200 a year over the next two decades.

According to the demographer, there are 48,235 people living in Douglas County, which includes Lake Tahoe residents.

Commissioner Larry Walsh estimated that existing zoning would permit up to 113,000 residents to live in the township at build-out without any additional receiving area.

He pointed out that exceeds the 74,000 population estimated in the transportation plan.

"Our population is booming to 113,000 if all the development is built out," Walsh said.

County commissioners voted to leave the building permit allocation in the growth management element of the Douglas County master plan alone.

On Monday they also discussed several requests made for amendments to the master plan as part of the 20-year update.

Three proposals that could have resulted in the development of more than 800 acres of agricultural land were withdrawn from consideration.

Engineer Rob Anderson said proposals from the Godecke Family Trust on 373 acres and 26.28 acres off Orchard Road were withdrawn by the applicants after hearing commissioners debate other projects.

A request on the Trimmer Ranch on 427 acres south of Genoa was also withdrawn from consideration by the applicant over the weekend.

In action taken by commissioners on Monday:

■ A request by Butch Peri to convert 58 acres of agricultural land south of Gardnerville to single family residential was denied by commissioners.

■ Peri's request to convert 17 acres of commercial to industrial near Pinenut Road and Muller Lane was approved. Peri said he plans to build storage units on the property.

■ A request by the Shaw family to convert a quarter-acre of commercial land in Minden to multi-family residential was approved.

■ A request by the Bently Family Trust to convert 9 acres of commercial property near Centerville and Dresslerville lanes to single family residential was approved.

■ A request by Bently to convert 37 acres of rural residential off East Valley Road to single-family estates was denied.

■ A request by Holstein Farms LLC to convert 5.43 acres from single family residential to single family estates at 1291 Centerville Lane in the Gardnerville Ranchos was approved.