East Fork brush engine heading for Arizona | RecordCourier.com

After a false start on Tuesday, an East Fork Fire District brush truck is responding to an out-of-state fire, this time in Arizona.

Brush 10 and its crew of three, Capt. Brian Nelson, Engineer Jeff May and Firefighter Jeremy Hall, left for Flagstaff, Ariz., 10 a.m. Wednesday in response to a request from the Nevada Department of Emergency Management for a Type III brush truck.

"Once arriving, Brush 10 and its staff will check into the staging location where they will then be assigned out to a fire," East Fork Fire Marshal Steve Eisele said. "At this time there are multiple fires burning in the area, the preliminary information we have is they will be assigned to a fire near Sedona, Ariz."

The Sparks Fire Department is also sending a Type III brush unit to the same location.

On Tuesday, Brush 10 and its crew were sought to go to the Brian Head Fire in Utah, but were turned around shortly after leaving.

A Type III engine is designed to fight wildland fires. It is typically four-wheel drive and has a water tank.