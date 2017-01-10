Morning fire claims Gardnerville home | RecordCourier.com

A fireplace was the origin of a Monday morning fire that damaged a large home on the outskirts of Gardnerville.

More than 30 East Fork and Carson City firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze at the end of Mill Street. The fire was reported at about 3:40 a.m.

East Fork Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said the fire at 1398 Madcap Lane was difficult to access because the dirt road leading up to the 10,000-square-foot home was washed out in several areas due to flooding.

Only the district’s four-wheel drive brush trucks could reach the home to extinguish the fire at first.

“Some fire personnel had to walk approximately a half mile carrying all their gear,” Fraser said.

Units from East Fork Fire District, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Road Department and Nevada Division of Forestry responded to the fire.

Because both the fire district and sheriffs office brought on additional personnel for the flood both departments worked together to open the road and extinguish the fire, Fraser said.

Approximately 30 firefighters, seven deputies, three road department, an NDF hand crew worked to control the fire in approximately 90 minutes.

Damage included part of the roof and several interior rooms. Smoke and water damage extend through most of the very large home.

Because the area has no hydrants, water tenders were required to help extinguish the blaze.

No one was reported injured as a result of the fire.

The home is uninhabitable, according to East Fork Fire Capt. Terry Taylor.

Taylor said residents used the fireplace on Sunday, but that the actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.