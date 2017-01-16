Eagles have landed in time for Eagles & Ag | RecordCourier.com

For event reservations, special lodging rates and other information, go to http://www.carsonvalleynv.org or call 782-8144.

Eagles have arrived in Carson Valley in time for calving and the annual Eagles and Agriculture event, set for Jan. 26-29.

“I counted seven eagles at Park Ranch, near the Dangberg Home Ranch,” J.T. Humprey said on Friday. “Park cattle are just beginning to calve.”

Humphrey’s photography workshop is just one of the many portions of the event that has sold out.

Still available are the opening reception 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, the Falconer’s Dinner on Jan. 27, the Ins & Outs of Agriculture on Jan. 28 and the ranch tour on Jan. 29, according to the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The tour was established in 2003, with the help of Valley ranchers, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, the American Land Conservancy, the Smallwood Foundation, the Cooperative Extension and Western Nevada Resource Conservation and Development.

Eagles and Agriculture is hosted by Carson Valley’s agricultural and ranching community with the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Lahontan Audubon Society, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, Western Nevada RC&D, USDA-NRCS and The Nature Conservancy.

This is the first year the event has been held in January.

For event reservations, special lodging rates and other information, go to http://www.carsonvalleynv.org or call 782-8144.