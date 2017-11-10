Eagles & Agriculture turns 16

Reservations for Carson Valley's annual celebration of agriculture and wildlife opened Tuesday, and though the event is in January, the tours fill up fast.

Eagles & Agriculture, a combined effort of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, UNR Cooperative Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Lahonton Audubon Society and Valley ranchers, celebrates its 16th year Jan. 25-28.

The main event, the Ranch & Eagle Tour and Luncheon departs the Carson Valley Inn at 8 a.m. Jan. 27.

"The core of the Eagles & AG experience, this tour takes our guests to four or five area ranches for the rare opportunity to access the ranches, hear from the ranch owners and operators, and provides the best chance for sighting and photographing bald eagles," Chamber Director Bill Chernock said. "Each bus has a birder and 'bs-er' (a local expert on history) to maximize the knowledge and fun and there is also a birder at each of our ranches with a spotting scope and (we hope) knowledge of where the eagles may be sighted. Our buses are top of the line motor coaches and there is room for our guests to bring spotting equipment and cameras."

Following the tour, the guests return for lunch for a raffle for prizes donated by exhibitors.

On Saturday afternoon, Chernock said two tours depart at 1:30 p.m., timed so that participants can attend the morning tour and lunch and one of the afternoon tours as well.

"The first is one of the most popular, the Owl Prowl," he said. "which visits historic ranches and barns to seek out opportunities to spot and photograph a variety of owls and also gets to experience a demonstration flight from one of our local falconers."

The other tour is a new offering, a highway and byway birding and ranch tour, where participants visit the Stodieck Ranch for a trip along the river to look at riparian habitat, birdlife and wildlife.

The event starts Jan. 25 with a reception and photography exhibit on in the Grandview Room of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

There are a variety of events, including the Jan. 26 Falconers' Dinner at the Carson Valley Inn.

"We are pleased to announce that Jim and Kathleen Tigan of Raptor Adventures have agreed to join us again at the dinner this year," he said. "Several years ago, Kathleen showed their Steppe Eagle at our event and the Tigans, who now are doing a great deal of their work in Northern Nevada, will be bringing Louise, the Eurasian Eagle Owl and will talk about how they help companies like Hahn Vineyards and the Lodge at Pebble Beach for wildlife control. They'll be joined by area falconers bringing a variety of raptors."

For details on all of the events, including pricing, as well as to make reservations for the tours, visit carsonvalleynv.org and click on Eagles & Ag from the home page. The Carson Valley Chamber is available at 775-782-8144 to answer any questions 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations must be fully prepaid to be confirmed.