Eagles & Ag mounts up this weekend | RecordCourier.com

Mostly sunny skies will make for good bird watching weather for this weekend’s first January edition of Eagles and Agriculture.

While many of the tours are sold out, there’s still a few opportunities to participate in the annual event, including Thursday’s Opening Reception and Photography Exhibit, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center and Friday’s Falconer’s dinner at the Carson Valley Inn.

Speaking at Friday’s diner will be UNR Professor Dr. Paul Starrs, author of “Let the Cowboy Ride” and Kathleen and Jim Tigan of Raptor Adventures and a number of area falconers and their birds are scheduled to be on hand.

Anyone interested in being on a waiting list, should contact the chamber at 782-8144. Those interested in next year’s event should email info@carsonvalleynv.org.