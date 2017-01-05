Dump, Pinenut roads to see improvements | RecordCourier.com

Dump and Pinenut roads will soon see improvements.

A $1.5 million project to widen and repave the roads was approved by the Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday.

Pinenut Road becomes Dump Road near the Douglas County Transfer Station. The road is 1.5 miles long.

The project will widen the road to 32 feet from East Valley Road to the transfer station.

Funding for the project will be pulled from Solid Waste Reserves. That fund currently contains just under $2 million.

“As everybody knows, it’s a mess,” civil engineer Jon Erb said of the road. “It’s falling apart.”

Dump Road has a pavement condition index of 21 out of 100 and Pinenut Road has an index of 45.

Erb said the project will go out to bid either later this year or in spring 2018.

Minden-Tahoe Airport’s 2017-2022 Capital Improvement Plan was also approved unanimously by the board.

The projects of highest importance identified for 2017 include improvements to runway pavement and the property’s Eastside Apron (the area used for glider staging) and purchase of an airfield sweeper.

Runway improvements are expected to total $500,000; the Eastside Apron project is expected to cost $2.5 million; and $270,000 is the estimated cost of the airfield sweeper.

All local funds for the projects will be paid from airport revenue, said airport manager Bobbi Thompson.

In other business, the panel also accepted a $500,000 State of Nevada – Substance and Treatment Agency grant to benefit China Spring Youth Camp.