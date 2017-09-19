Duetto to open CVAC’s concert series

The first concert in Carson Valley Arts Council's 2017-2018 Concert Series will feature music from Duetto at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Victoria Robertson, soprano, and Bernardo Bermudez, baritone, have been friends and colleagues for the last 10 years. They have performed together at the San Diego Opera and have been constantly thrown together in Symphony concerts across the West Coast. They decided to team up and produce their own show of timeless duets showcasing their favorite pieces of music from musical theater, to classical crossover, popular standards and opera.

According to a CVAC press release, "Duetto is a beautiful combination of two rich and vibrant voices. The full sound of this duo echoes throughout each hall like a brilliant light expressing love, longing, and friendship. Both the operatic and popular numbers brings the audience to their feet again and again."

Robertson and Bermudez are teaming up with pianist Vernon Snyder to round out the performance.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance; $26 at the door; and kids under 18 are free.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.cvartscouncil.com, or by phone at 775-782-8207, or at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Highway 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center.

Check out Duetto's music and videos at http://duettoinconcert.com/.