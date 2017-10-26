Dry weather sticking around

While perfect for parade-goers, trick-or-treaters and fall hikers, October won't contribute much to the new water year.

So far, less than a fifth of an inch of rain has fallen in Minden, a far cry from the nearly 2 inches that fell by this time last year.

National Weather Service forecasters predict that it will be closer to Veterans Day before Carson Valley sees more precipitation.

"There aren't any strong positive precipitation anomalies predicted at this point, not atmospheric rivers on the horizon," meteorologist Zach Tolby reported for the week of Nov. 2-7 on Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s until Tuesday, when they drop into the upper 60s.

Forecasters say that a wet October isn't necessarily a sign of a good winter.

October 2016 was the second wettest on record with 2.9 inches in Minden, where records have been kept since 1906. The wettest October in Minden on record was in 2010 when 3.49 inches of precipitation fell, which opened the wet 2010-11 water year.

The two years bracketed four drought years and one average year.

Forecasters looking ahead three months predict even odds that Western Nevada will have average precipitation this winter, while temperatures for November, December and January are forecast to be above average.

Last year's wet winter resulted in an end to the drought in Nevada, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Only a small corner of northeastern Nye County remains abnormally dry.